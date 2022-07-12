Goth girl alert! Xowie Jones, known famously on TikTok, is not only here to dress to impress, but also to inspire people to be themselves. The 22-year-old quickly gained success after creating her first TikTok in June 2019, and now has 7.6 million followers. Jones’ unique style and content has created a niche following that supports her – along with her dark taste.

The TikToker originally focused on lip-syncing to some classic songs, but now displays her one-of-a-kind intense makeup art. She often uses fake blood, contacts and more on herself to create gory and sometimes scary videos. Not only is Jones a creator and influencer, but she also recently released a single in June.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Jones — from her biggest inspiration to the advice she gives on becoming an influencer:

Us: What’s your secret to your success in growing followers?

Xowie Jones: Post every single day and stay consistent. I’ve been posting consistently since 2019 and I don’t think I would be where I am now without that.

Us: Was there a pivotal moment in your life that really helped grow your followers?

XJ: Yes! I posted a viral transition video in 2020 that has 150 million views and 15 million likes. That day was incredible and I’m pretty sure I gained millions of followers just off that one video. A lot can happen when you’re least expecting it.

Us: What’s the best advice you can give on becoming an influencer?

XJ: Stay true to yourself – never post anything you don’t want to post or don’t have fun creating. At the end of the day, what’s important is doing what you love and exploring your creativity in a way that’s genuine to you. I think that’s the most sustainable and effective way to be a creator.

Us: Can you tell us what it was like to have appeared in Vogue?

XJ: It was amazing! I love Vogue and it was a dream of mine to be featured. To be showcased as “TikTok’s Resident Goth Girl” had me FLATTERED. It was around the time of the potential “TikTok Ban” so the feature ended up getting delayed a few days, but once it was finally released I was so relieved and happy.

Us: Who (celebrity-wise) is your biggest inspiration? Whose account do you follow the most and what do you love about him/her?

XJ: RIHANNA!! Rihanna has always been the biggest inspiration to me. I feel like she’s always been super authentic and completely herself. It blows my mind how many things she can do at once – an absolute ICON!

Us: What’s your goal as an influencer? What are you hoping to accomplish and/or spread the word about?

XJ: My goal as a content creator, influencer and now music artist, has been and always will be to encourage people to love who they are. It’s always been important to me to express myself in any way I can and to never be embarrassed. In my opinion, cringe culture is out the window. We are all figuring out ourselves one day at a time, and as long as you love you, everyone else’s opinions should go in one ear and out the other.

