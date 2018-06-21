Only three days after XXXTentacion’s murder in South Florida, an Instagram account that appears to be run by his mother made a big reveal. “He left us a final gift,” Cleopatra Bernard wrote on a photo of a sonogram on Thursday, June 21, revealing that before his death, the rapper was expecting a baby. A source has confirmed to Us Weekly that the account is his mother’s.

XXXTentacion – real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy – was shot and killed on Monday, June 18, while he was shopping for motorcycles. On Thursday, suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The rapper was on “modified house arrest” before his deaths, his lawyers told the Miami New Times, and was awaiting trial for multiple charges including domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery and false imprisonment of a pregnant woman.

His ex Geneva Ayala, who accused him of the abuse, tweeted about how upset she was following his death.

it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018

