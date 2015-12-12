Yolanda Foster is already bracing herself for the imminent new year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, recently split from her husband, David Foster, and moved out of their enviable 11,622-square-foot Malibu home — and she shared her feelings about the transitions via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 11.

“First day of the rest of my life…” the reality star captioned a photo of a phone, presumably in her new home, adding the hashtags “DefiningMoment,” “NewBeginnings,” “OneFootInFrontOfTheOther,” and “HomeSweetHome.”

The couple listed the home last year, and on this season of RHOBH, Foster has been living in a condo in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Foster and David announced that they were calling it quits on their marriage after four years, with the former model telling Us in a statement that the pair believed “wholeheartedly that we did our best.”

“I hope that we can pave the road ahead of us with all we’ve learned and with the love and respect we will always have for one another,” she added.

According a source, however, David, a Grammy-winning music producer, was pushed to announce their split.

“It didn’t make sense to stay together,” the insider told Us, adding that toward the end, their relationship “wasn’t a marriage.”

Another source told Us that the split was a long-time coming, and had been exacerbated by Foster’s diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2012.

“She just felt he wasn’t there for her when she needed him most and he felt the same,” the source told Us. “It’s so sad, but the illness really did come between them.”

As she moves on from her marriage, Foster has been staying busy by showing her support for her three children — Gigi, 20, Bella, 19, and Anwar, 16 — via Instagram.

“No beauty shines brighter than that of a kind and gracious heart,” she captioned a snapshot of daughter Gigi in a Versace campaign. “Keep reaching for the stars my love!!”

