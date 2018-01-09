Yolanda Hadid is in love! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the new man in her life.

“I’m so happy. I took two years to really recover from my marriage and I really needed to get to a place where I felt … in my own power as a single woman, feeling strong, running my own life without depending on anybody or anybody telling me what to do or having to care for somebody,” Hadid told Us on Tuesday, January 9. “And it was a year two years, but I’m really excited to be back in love. There’s nothing better than feeling in love, and with somebody who is a great person, a great human being, who is not in his industry, that is very private … it’s a good feeling.”

As previously reported, Hadid, 53, filed for divorce from David Foster in January 2016 after announcing their split in December 2015. Foster, for his part, has moved on from Hadid with Katharine McPhee. The music producer, 68, and the Scorpio star, 33, packed on the PDA last month in Paris.

While Hadid stayed mum on who her new boyfriend is — “it’s something that I would love to keep for myself as long as I can” — she told Us how she met her beau.

“He rang the doorbell at the farm,” Hadid gushed. “[He] was just magically planted there by my angels.”

“It’s relatively new,” she continued, opening up about the most romantic thing he’s done for her. “Just, you know, sitting in front of the fire, just talking, listening to music … I’m so into the simple things of life today. I don’t want any jewelry, I don’t want any houses, I don’t want anything crazy. I just want intimacy with a good human being who has my back.”

Despite her newfound happiness, the mother of three does not see marriage in her future: “I haven’t been so successful at that, so I don’t know. I’m a little gun shy.”

In addition to Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000. They are parents to models Gigi Hadid, 22, Bella Hadid, 21, and Anwar Hadid, 18.

Hadid is also moving on professionally. She spoke to Us about her new reality TV series, Making a Model.

“I love the concept, I think it’s really great that it’s not like the other model shows out there, it’s really more about the mother-daughter relationship and that resonated with me,” Hadid explained. “It’s two months in the model house with moms and daughters in bunk beds … The moms get really competitive.”

Making a Model premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, January 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

