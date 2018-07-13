Former soap actor Corey Sligh was convicted on one of two counts of child molestation in Georgia and is facing prosecution in Florida, according to local news outlet the Cherokee Tribune.

The 30-year-old — who appeared on CBS’s Young and the Restless — was found guilty on one count of molesting a child younger than 10 years old by a Cherokee County jury on June 28 while being cleared of another charge.

Though he has not yet been sentenced, district attorney Shannon Wallace tells the Tribune that he faces five to 20 years in prison on the felony conviction.

Chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County Florida, Bill Bishop, told the outlet that the one count of lewd and lascivious molestation regarding the same girl — which he still faces in Florida — carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if he is charged.

The molestation by Sligh allegedly occurred in March 2016 and was reported by the child’s parents to Cherokee Sheriff’s Office detectives in September 2016.

Sligh was arrested in October 2016 and charged with child molestation in his hometown of Canton, Georgia, at the time. He was released on a $22,000 bond that same day.

According to Sligh’s IMDb page, he most recently wrote for a TV movie titled Single Shelley in 2013 and starred in a web series called All About Lizzie the previous year. He is also credited for his role as a “creepy hallway partygoer” in a 2008 drama film titled God Is Dead.

Radar Online reports that Sligh’s sentencing is scheduled for August 20.

