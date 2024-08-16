YouTuber and British influencer Luke Goodwin has died after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 35.

His wife, Beckey Goodwin, confirmed the news in a YouTube video titled “Little Update On Our Warrior.”

“This is a video that I never wanted to do,” Beckey shared on August 4. “Luke sadly did pass away on the 2nd of August. He passed away peacefully. He was at home. He had me and his mum and his dad all by his side. Luke is at peace now. He’s not in any pain, but I thought I’d update you all. All of his followers have all been absolutely amazing. You all kept his head strong.”

Beckey said their two children, Taylor, 5, and Scarlett, 3, took the news “very well” and are feeling the support from friends and family.

“He was an amazing person,” Beckey shared when praising her husband. “He showed me how to be strong even when you are going through the toughest times. … He was just amazing. An amazing dad, son and husband.”

In August 2022, Luke was diagnosed with stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, the rare type of cancer begins in smooth muscle tissue and often grows quickly to invade and destroy normal body tissue.

Luke would often use his social media pages to organize charity events and raise money for individuals suffering from the diagnosis. He also continued to keep followers updated on his own health journey.

In his final YouTube video posted on July 18, the influencer said his condition was getting worse.

“It’s really been f—ing hard. … never felt anything like it,” he said. “I’ve been out of breath, sick, phlegm, you name it. But I am on the mend, I will not be defeated.”

Luke also created a crowdfunding page after many of his subscribers asked for ways to help his family during the diagnosis.

“I know how expensive funerals and all associated can be, nevermind the heartache my family must endure,” he wrote on the site. “I’ve always found a way to get past what cancer threw at me but of course I am growing weak and would like to make sure my little family have the best I can do, fun times, memories they’ll remember forever and keeping our minds as positive and happy whilst we can.”

As Luke’s family continues to mourn his loss, Beckey shared a glimpse into how those closest to the YouTuber plan to move forward.

“It’s still rather raw at the minute, but you’ve got to keep your head strong,” she said in a YouTube video. “That’s what Luke would say.”