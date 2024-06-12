YouTuber Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian’s Cause of Death Revealed

YouTube personality Ben Potter’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Colorado State Patrol told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 12, that the YouTube star, who was best known as Comicstorian, was “killed in a single-vehicle car crash” on Saturday, June 8. Potter was driving near Fort Collins in a silver Toyota 4Runner when he traveled off the right shoulder and continued to cross over a frontage road before rolling the car “multiple times.”

According to a police statement provided to Us, Potter was wearing his safety belt but “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.”

Potter was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the incident. He was 40 years old.

While investigations into the cause of the crash remain ongoing, there are “no indications that impairment or excessive speed was involved.”

Ben’s wife, Nathalie Potter, shared the tragic news via her husband’s X account on Monday, June 10.

“My husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” Nathalie wrote. “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.”

She continued, “He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Nathalie added that Ben was “my world” and requested privacy from Ben’s fans as she grieved and preserved “everything he’s built.”

She said that in an effort to “keep the memory of our very own superhero alive,” she and Ben’s team would continue Ben’s YouTube channel, which has over 3 million followers.

“We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now,” Nathalie wrote.

Ben’s death has sparked several online tributes including that of Straight Outta Compton’s O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan,” Jackson Jr., 33 — who is the oldest son of iconic rapper Ice Cube — shared via X on Monday. “Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter.”

Ben’s final YouTube video was published on Friday, June 7, just one day before his death.