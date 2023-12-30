Country singer Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi have separated after four months of marriage.

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains,” the estranged couple shared in a statement to TMZ on Friday, December 29. “We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Fans started to speculate that Brown, 45, and Yazdi, 32, had split when she removed his surname from her Instagram after it appeared she had briefly deleted the account.

Brown and Yazdi secretly tied the knot earlier this year. TMZ broke the news of their low-key wedding in August. The former pair has kept their relationship mainly out of the public eye, but eagle-eyed fans first noticed a ring on Yazdi’s left hand in July 2022. People confirmed their engagement in December of that year.

Zac is most notably the lead singer of country music group Zac Brown Band. Prior to his relationship with Yazdi, the musician was married to first wife Shelly Brown for 12 years.

The former couple confirmed their 2018 split in a statement to Us Weekly.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple,” the exes shared at the time. “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

The statement concluded, “Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

Zac and Shelly share five kids, daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 14, Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.

After their split, Zac admitted that Shelly was “absolutely was The One” when promoting the 2019 song “Leaving Love Behind” about their divorce.

“You know, [there are] lots of things that you don’t ever foresee,” he told CBS This Morning in October 2019. “But you know, when you live in something long enough that it’s not working anymore, and that the differences that are there are greater, and that it’s healthier to not live in conflict than it is to try to stay.”