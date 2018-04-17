No. 1 fan! Zac Efron braved the stormy weather to cheer on his brother, Dylan Efron, at the 2018 Boston Marathon.

“‘What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with?’ This used to get me down when I felt alone- There’s many reasons,” the 30-year-old actor captioned a video from the race on Monday, April 16.

He added: “BTW❤😎🙏 -Ima be at every 🏁 with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylanefron #marathon #bostonstrong #bostonmarathon #letsgo🏃.”

In the clip, Zac can he heard yelling, “Where is he? Dylan! Woo! What’s up, buddy? Boston marathon! Come on, give your brother a hug!” The duo then embraced on the sidelines.

The Greatest Showman star also shared footage from the rainy race on his Instagram Story. In the videos, he cheered for the 26-year-old runner as he crossed the finish line.

“That’s my BRO! @dylanefron,” Zac captioned his Instagram Story.

Dylan, who completed the marathon with a finish net time of 2:57:40 and a finish gun time of 3:00:55, thanked his family for the support on Monday via Instagram: “First Boston marathon ✔ Cold, windy, rainy… but what a memorable day. @zacefron and @coourtking waiting for me at the finish was all the motivation I needed.”

This is not the first time that Zac has been there for his brother. Back in May 2017, he revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he lets Dylan live with him.

“You haven’t kicked him out yet? He’s a good roommate, I assume?” Kimmel asked the Disney alum at the time.

“Yes, I mean most of the time. He’s my little brother,” Zac replied. “He looks after the house while I’m gone.”

The late night host then asked if Dylan ever throws parties when he’s away. “I don’t really ask him,” Zac said at the time. “We’re cool like that. I trust him, he’s a good dude. I trust him with the house. I came home [recently] and it was very clear that the cleaning lady had been there just minutes before I arrived.”

