Leave it to Zac Efron to throw social media into a frenzy by simply posting a picture showing off his new facial hair.

The Greatest Showman star, 31, took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, November 20, to share a pic of himself horseback riding. “My new friend Poppy,” Efron captioned the post — and commenters went wild.

“I think I just got pregnant,” one Instagram commenter wrote adding the heart-eye emoji. Another added: “How does he just keep getting hotter???!!!🔥 Unbelievable!”

Meanwhile on Twitter, Bachelor alum Olivia Caridi replied to Efron’s post with “Marry me.” She later added, “Gotta shoot your shot,” when one Twitter user encouraged her to “go get ‘em.”

The Baywatch actor previously debuted the beard in a sultry, black-and-white Instagram post on Sunday, November 18. He captioned the pic: “Novembeard.”

And it’s safe to say that post got just as much love.

“Loving the beard on you!” one commenter gushed. One fan added a lengthy comment, referring to his progression as one similar to another Hollywood hunk. “He just looks good at all the ages!! And we are lucky that we happen to be his age to experience it all haha. I mean at this rate, when we are 50, he will be the next George Clooney.”

Efron has been busy lately with multiple upcoming roles. He’s set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile as well as alongside Matthew McConaughey in the film The Beach Bum. The former Disney star has also been actively documenting his travels and outdoor adventures on social media.

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Efron’s beard!

