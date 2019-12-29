Zac Efron Reportedly Hospitalized After Contracting Life-Threatening Infection

Zac Efron is reportedly recovering in the United States after suffering a medical emergency in Papua New Guinea.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor reportedly contracted “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” while filming the new Quibi series Killing Zac Efron on the island country, Australia’s Sunday Telegraph reported on Saturday, December 28.

Efron, 32, was transported to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, before being flown to St Andrews War Memorial in Spring Hill, Australia. He was treated for several days before receiving permission from his doctors to fly home to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, according to the publication.

Dr. Glenn McKay from the Medical Rescue Group told the Telegraph that he could not “discuss any confidential patient information” but did confirm that a medical rescue team “retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travelers can contract typhoid fever from contaminated water and food in Papua New Guinea.

Efron was spotted in seemingly good health at a Vejo shop opening in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 28, according to the Daily Mail.

The High School Musical alum is executive producing and starring in Killing Zac Efron, which focuses on Efron’s travels “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history,” according to a statement.

The Greatest Showman alum ditched modern-day luxuries, except for basic gear and a guide partner, for the 21-day adventure.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron told Deadline in November. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

The Beach Bum star recently opened up about his health and physique while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

“That’s too big,” he said about his pumped-up shape during the filming of 2017’s Baywatch. “For guys, that’s unrealistic. I’m telling you. I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Like, be your size. … I don’t want to glamorize this.”