Zach Bryan is doing what he can to support the Midwest communities affected by the tornadoes that ripped through the area this past weekend.

“As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them,” the “I Remember Everything” crooner, 28, captioned a photo of the damage a property sustained via Instagram on Saturday, April 27.

He continued, “The band and I are standing with you guys as we are playing some shows in Omaha. I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives. Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we’ll do all we can to help.”

Though it appeared that Bryan limited the comments on his Instagram post, social media users praised him for his efforts on X.

“Country music is about bringing people together, telling stories about hard times or good times. Always has been,” one person commented on a video of Bryan helping with the cleanup.

Another said, “While every big name is doing Stagecoach, the biggest name in country music is helping clean up from a natural disaster. My GOAT!”

A local resident of the Elkhorn area also told the Omaha World-Herald that she was surprised to see the country star working side-by-side with members of the community to assist in cleaning up the wreckage of about 150 homes.

“How cool is it that he would just show up and start working?” she said. “He was just out there among the people without any fanfare. As the mother of two teenagers, that’s the kind of celebrity I want my kids to follow.”

Bryan and the rest of his crew were in the area for a stop on his The Quittin’ Time Tour, where they’re set to play back-to-back shows at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30.

Though the Associated Press reported that there were no fatalities in the Omaha area, at least four people died and 100 people were injured after tornadoes tore through neighboring Oklahoma on Friday, April 27, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirmed in a statement.