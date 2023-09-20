Country superstar Zach Bryan and Barstool Sports’ podcaster Brianna LaPaglia — a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry — have been hot and heavy since kicking off their relationship.

The pair met in May 2023, when LaPaglia, a fan of Bryan, attended the Academy of Country Music Awards and snapped a picture with Bryan. That same month, the “Something in the Orange” singer announced that he and then-girlfriend Deb Peifer ended their relationship.

The following month, LaPaglia and “BFFs” podcast host Josh Richards joined Bryan on stage during his show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. At the time, the “Plan Bri Uncut” podcast host was in another relationship, which ended shortly after the concert.

In July 2023, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that LaPaglia and Bryan appeared to be hanging out, so she was forced to address the rumors.

“It’s fun, it’s casual,” she shared on the “Plan Bri Uncut” podcast, noting she and Bryan had been talking for three weeks. “I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f—k out and people are doing s—t. And yeah, that’s really it. Just hanging out, having some fun.”

She added, “For some reason, I thought I was never gonna have to say it. I thought it was gonna be, like, the one thing from the internet that I could keep a secret.”

However, fans were still confused about the timeline of their whirlwind romance — which LaPaglia has since clarified.

“I was still with my boyfriend at the concert. And then, a few days later, me and Joey break up. And [Bryan] had already broken up with his girlfriend, and then he f–kin’ slid into my DMs,” she said on an August 2023 episode of the “BFFs” podcast. “I made a podcast after we went onstage and was like, ‘Eat the rich besides Zach Bryan’ and he posted it and then he DMed me and said, ‘That was so sweet, thank you guys for coming.’ And then we just started chatting.”

The twosome have since proved they aren’t taking things as slowly as they originally planned. Keep scrolling to see Bryan and LaPaglia’s full relationship timeline:

May 2023

Bryan and LaPaglia met at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. The Barstool Sports’ employee shared a photo of the moment on social media.

July 2023

Fans started to see Bryan and LaPaglia together in public, forcing her to reveal that they have been talking for a few weeks.

August 2023

LaPaglia confirmed that she and Bryan are exclusive on the “BFFs” podcast, clarifying the timeline of their relationship. She also joined him on various stops of his Burn, Burn, Burn tour and at his home in Oklahoma.

September 2023

“We’re getting a dog today,” she revealed during an episode of the “BFFs” podcast, with cohost Richards questioning if she refers to herself as “Mom” when talking to Bryan’s dog Jack. “I’m getting a puppy today, Josh. … He needs a sister.”

LaPaglia showed off the dog that she and Bryan adopted together.

“I’m sorry I’m gonna be so annoying. But I can’t stop,” LaPaglia captioned a series of Instagram Story posts showing off the pup. “She’s too perfect not to post a million times.”