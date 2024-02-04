Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia heated up the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

The couple arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 4, and shared a sweet kiss as they posed for the cameras. Bryan, 27, wore an all-black suit while LaPaglia, 24, stunned in a navy corset gown with matching lace gloves.

Bryan is up for three awards at the Grammys including Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. He was nominated for his first Grammy last year for Best Country Solo Performance, but he ultimately lost to Chris Stapleton.

While Bryan has found success on the charts, he’s also faced his fair share of controversies. In September 2023, Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on an “obstruction of investigation” charge at the Craig County Jail. He was released on bail hours after the arrest.

“I did go to jail, they didn’t play favorites,” he shared in a September 2023 Instagram video. “I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person and I just wanna make that clear and I should’ve been smarter about it.”

Bryan claimed that a prior incident contributed to his behavior on the day of his arrest. He recalled driving through a “small town in Oklahoma” when he got pulled over for “going like four or five [miles per hour] over [the speed limit].”

After refusing to give his license and registration because he didn’t feel “comfortable,” he was handcuffed. While he was let go, Bryan said he left the situation feeling “frustrated.” He was detained days later when he got into another verbal argument with an additional officer who had pulled over his security guard.

“I just didn’t help my situation at all, I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature,” he said. “And I just pray everybody knows that I don’t think I’m above the law, I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. … In reality, they were just doing their jobs.”

While Bryan seemed earnest in his apology, LaPaglia — a well-known personality for Barstool Sports also known as Brianna Chickenfry — poked fun at Bryan for the arrest, sharing Britney Spears’ song “Criminal” to her Instagram Story at the time.

The pair were first linked this summer before LaPaglia confirmed their romance during a July episode of her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast.

“It’s fun, it’s casual, and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f—k out and people are doing s—t,” she said, confirming that she was seeing Bryan. “And yeah, that’s really it. Just hanging out, having some fun.”

Prior to his romance with LaPaglia, Bryan was married to Rose Madden from July 2020 to July 2021. After his split from Madden, Bryan moved on with Deb Peifer whom he split from in May 2023.

