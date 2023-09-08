UPDATE 9/7/23 10:47 p.m. ET

Bryan addressed his arrest via social media. “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan claimed via X (formally known as Twitter). “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.” Bryan wished for “prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can” before concluding his post by writing, “I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.” Original story below:

Zach Bryan has been taken into custody in Oklahoma.

The country star, 27, was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma on an “obstruction of investigation” charge at the Craig County Jail, per online jail records. He was reportedly released on bail shortly after his arrest, according to Rolling Stone.

Hours before being detained, Bryan shared a photo via Instagram of farmland outside a car window. The singer-songwriter, who was seemingly behind the wheel with his dog in the passenger seat, captioned the photo, “On the road again, gonna go see the birds win.”

Last month, Bryan announced he would be hitting the road for his 2024 tour. “This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream,” he wrote via Instagram in August. “Boys are headed home and gearin’ up.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Bryan’s upcoming venture, called The Quittin Time Tour, will kick off in March 2024 in Chicago and feature special guest performances from Sheryl Crow, Levi Turner and The Middle East, Sierra Ferrell and more. The concerts will continue through December 2024 and wrap up in Bryan’s home city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The announcement comes on the heels of Bryan’s Burn Burn Burn American Tour, which wrapped up on August 30 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this summer, Bryan made headlines for something other than his music. The “Something in the Orange” singer turned heads when he was linked to Barstool Sports personality Brianna LaPaglia.

LaPaglia, 24 — a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry — addressed the relationship speculation on a July episode of her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast. “It’s fun, it’s casual, and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f—k out and people are doing s—t,” she said, confirming that she was seeing Bryan. “And yeah, that’s really it. Just hanging out, having some fun.”

The pair first sparked romance speculation in June when they were seen in a TikTok video together with friends. They added fuel to the fire later that month when LaPaglia joined Bryan on stage at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City for a performance of “Revival” during his Burn Burn Burn American Tour.

LaPaglia went on to call the online conversation surrounding her personal life “crazy,” telling her podcast cohost, Grace O’Malley, “For some reason, I thought I was never gonna have to say it. I thought it was gonna be, like, the one thing from the internet that I could keep a secret.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Singer Zach Bryan's Dating History: From Ex-Wife to Barstool Fling Rising artist Zach Bryan‘s swoon-worthy songwriting has fans curious about the real-life love stories that inspired them. Bryan’s career took off after the 2022 release of his album American Heartbreak, his first record with a major label. He previously dropped DeAnn and Elisabeth in 2019 and 2020, respectively, later solidifying his place in the industry […]

She continued: “It just sucks with the internet how they speculate and s—t with timelines and stuff. And yeah, it’s just stupid, so I figured I’d just say it before the whole internet gets to say who I am and what I’m doing.”

It’s unknown if LaPaglia was with Bryan at the time of his arrest.