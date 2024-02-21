Zachery Ty Bryan was spotted at local happy hours days after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Bryan, 42, was pictured at two different bars in La Quinta, California, on Tuesday, February 20, in photos obtained by TMZ. While the Home Improvement alum was seated at the bar, it is not known if he drank any alcoholic beverages.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, February 17, that Bryan had been arrested by the La Quinta Police Department for a suspected DUI with three or more priors. He was also booked for contempt of court.

A spokesperson told TMZ at the time that Bryan had been pulled over at a stop sign at 2 a.m. after speculation that he was involved in a traffic collision. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, leading to his arrest. A court date is scheduled for April.

Related: Zachery Ty Bryan’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Zachery Ty Bryan has faced major ups and downs over the years after becoming a household name. Bryan got his big break when he was cast as Brad Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. The show, which ran from 1991 to 1999, also starred Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah […]

Bryan has previously been arrested multiple times. He was first arrested for a DUI in May 2020, pleading guilty. The actor was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program. The following October, Bryan was arrested again for allegedly strangling now-fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He received three years of probation, which included attending a violence intervention program called Bridges2Safety.

Two years later, Bryan was arrested in August 2023 following an alleged physical domestic dispute with a woman. He was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor for assault, robbery and harassment.

“I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children,” Cartwright, 31, exclusively told Us in a statement. “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there.”

Related: 'Home Improvement' Cast: Where Are They Now? Does everybody know what time it is? That was the famous phrase that came out of Home Improvement, the ABC sitcom that aired from September 1991 to May 1999. The 30-minute comedy followed Tim “The Toolman” Taylor (Tim Allen) as he hosted a home-improvement show titled “Tool Time,” even though he’s not at all a […]

She continued: “I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Bryan and Cartwright share three children: Kennedy, 21 months, and twins Parker and Sequoia, both 9 months. (Bryan also shares four children with ex-wife Carly Matros: twins Taylor and Gemma, daughter Jordana and son Pierce.)

Bryan has previously been candid about his struggles with alcoholism.

“I definitely have an issue with drinking,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “Dude, I started drinking when I was 14. Back then, I was going to nightclubs and they would just let me in because I was the kid from Home Improvement. I try to stay away from it [now]. I’ve just kind of disengaged. I’ve got my routine, I’m not going out and getting lit and that takes away a lot of problems.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).