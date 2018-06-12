Zedd and Diplo Reignited Their Feud on Twitter and Things Got Messy

A feud for the ages! Zedd and Diplo turned heads on Monday, June 12, when they publicly reignited their rivalry.

It all went down after Max Vangeli, a DJ who opened for Diplo during a recent show in Hong Kong, lashed out at him. “Btw the biggest p—y d—k in the game is @diplo I fly out to Hong Kong to support your p—y ass show and open for you and all you give me is ‘oh cool and turn around and talk to another h— with your Herpy D—k,” Vangeli tweeted on Monday. “Fuk off you clown ass b—h. Skrill[ex] left your ass for a reason.”

Zedd, 28, replied in agreement, “100% truth.”

Diplo, 39, caught wind of the controversy on Tuesday, June 12, and threw shade at “The Middle” DJ. “Come on @billboard I need spicier beef I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with Walgreens or a tampon company or whatever it was,” Diplo wrote, later sharing a screenshot of a Twitter notification saying Zedd had blocked him.

The “Welcome to the Party” DJ then issued an apology to Vangeli for not showing him more respect at their Hong Kong performance. “@maxvangeli sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan I didn’t know you had also played the show early, my bad,” he tweeted. “Good luck with everything!”

After wishing Vangeli well, Diplo continued to go after Zedd by retweeting a photo of the German-Russian DJ wearing a hoodie with Mickey Mouse ears.

“‘The Story of Zeddiction,’” Diplo cautioned the picture. He later posted a video of a horse appearing to dance along to the beat of his new track with Camila Cabello, “Know No Better.”

“I might not be the richest EDM producer but I went platinum in the horse world,” the Grammy nominee wrote in a tweet, which fans speculated in the comments was geared toward Zedd.

“Zedd could never!!” one user wrote. Added another: “There’s no f—in competition. Who’s @Zedd btw?”

The DJs first feuded in 2015 when Diplo called Zedd’s album True Colors “a pile of s—t” via Twitter. The following year, Diplo slammed Zedd’s M&Ms commercial as a “fake Flume drop.”

Diplo opened up about the controversy during a since deleted interview with Radio.com in 2015, according to Spin.com. “I’m actually not enemies with Zedd by any means. I just think that he came from such a cool place and now he’s been pegged as a money-maker for a major label to do EDM, which to me isn’t even a genre,” he said at the time. “But they’ve pegged him for that, they’ve marketed him … He’s an amazing producer and good songwriter. I just feel like, I was hoping he’d come out of the scene and do something.”

