Zoë Kravitz is throwing shade left and right! When the Big Little Lies star stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 13, a fan called in to ask whether Lily Allen warned her that she wrote about their kiss in her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly.

“Who’s Lily Allen?” Kravitz, 29, quickly shot back before staring deadpan into the camera.

Her Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald costar Eddie Redmayne then dubbed Allen, 33, “the voice of our generation” before stating that he “loves” the British singer. Kravitz turned in her chair, smirked and told him, “No, you don’t.”

Allen wrote in her book, which was released in September, that she and Kravitz “went out partying and ended up kissing” while on tour in 2014. The Grammy nominee was married to Sam Cooper at the time.

“If by kissing, she means attacking? Then yes, she kissed me. [She] attacked me,” the Mad Max: Fury Road star claimed to host Andy Cohen on Tuesday before asserting that Allen portrayed the kiss as though Kravitz “wanted it.”

Cohen, 50, then asked whether Kravitz read the “Smile” songstress’ memoir. Without hesitation, she shook her head and simply stated, “I don’t think anybody read the book.”

The X-Men: First Class actress announced in October that she is engaged to actor Karl Glusman. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she said during an interview with Rolling Stone, noting that she “wanted to keep it private.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





