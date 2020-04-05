Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians actress earned a law degree from Oxford University and was surprised to learn that her rigorous studies were helpful in her transition to acting. “It is quite helpful with the memorization. I had to learn about 2,000 cases by heart, so I am fairly good at learning scripts quickly. On the whole, it is quite a different part of the brain: Law is very analytical, and acting is more instinctive and emotionally driven,” Chan told Modern Luxury in March 2019. “But it does come in handy with learning lines ― and reading my own contract.”