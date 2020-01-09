Sharing her truth. Megyn Kelly opened up about the “jarring” experience of watching her story played out in the box office hit Bombshell.

The former NBC News anchor, 49, teased a revealing self-reported special on her IGTV channel on Thursday, January 9. The clip shows Kelly sitting down with other victims of sexual harassment and recounting their own experiences with the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after watching Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie replay the events on screen.

“I have no connection to the movie Bombshell, other than I lived it. I did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film,” the former Fox News anchor captioned the video. “It was somewhat jarring to see a version of our experiences told by strangers … We talked about it afterward in what proved to be an emotional, raw, revealing discussion of what the filmmakers got right, wrong, and what really happened to us those years ago.”

Kelly worked for Fox News from 2004 until January 2017 after she alleged in her memoir, Settle for More, that Ailes tried to kiss her multiple times. “Roger began pushing the limits well beyond humor; beyond anything I’d experienced, introducing explicit sexual innuendo into our conversations,” she wrote in her November 2016 book. “At first it was just a comment here or there. But over the next six months, remarks would get more frequent, and more direct, and then he made physical advances toward me.”

In the preview for her own bombshell special, the former Today correspondent reacted to a scene in the Critics’ Choice nominated film in which Kayla Pospisil (Robbie) is asked to twirl in front of Ailes (John Lithgow).

“I was asked to do the spin and, God help me, I did it,” Kelly said as she unpacked the film alongside three of Ailes’ victims and her husband, Douglas Brunt.

Kelly continued, “I put myself through school. I was offered partnership at Jones Day, one of the best law firms in the world. I argued before federal courts of appeal all over the nation. I came here, I’m covering the United States Supreme Court. I graduated with honors in all of my programs — and now he wants me to twirl … If you don’t get how demeaning that is, I can’t help you.”

Megyn Kelly Presents: A Response to ”Bombshell” airs in full on Kelly’s IGTV and YouTube channels on Thursday, January 9, at 4 p.m. ET.