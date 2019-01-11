Megyn Kelly is ready for her next chapter. The broadcast journalist, who was let go from NBC’s Today show in October 2018 over controversial comments she made, knows that the future has plenty in store for her.

“Megyn learned a lot from her time at NBC. Anytime you have a passionate, driven soul like her, there may be times within the context they say or do something that offends people without them even realizing it,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Megan is the first to stop and turn around and apologize.”

The former Megyn Kelly Today host, 48, was fired three months ago after saying, “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face. That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Although the Fox News alum apologized for her remarks shortly after, an insider told Us at the time that she was still “forced out by management.”

“Megyn is bent on learning from the NBC situation, ready to fight another day in applying her talents, enduring values and experiences to make real progress in this polarized world,” adds the insider. “Being true to herself is important to her.”

The daytime host also prioritizes spending quality time with her husband, Douglas Brunt, and kids Edward, 9, Yardley, 7, and Thatcher, 5. “Over the holidays, Megyn and her family spent three weeks at the Big Sky Resort in Montana. They had a great trip. They spent three weeks doing nothing buy laughing, throwing snowballs and having a blast,” notes the source. “It was nice for all of them to really get away from it all, especially New York City.”

During their snowy getaway, the family of five “went skiing and sledding” during the day and “made hot chocolate” and “played board games” at night.

Adds the insider, “Megyn is devoted to her husband and children. They’re the most important thing in her life and being away with them was really important.”

Meanwhile, NBC has yet to officially announce Kelly’s replacement[s] for the third hour of Today. However, NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer sparked speculation that she and fellow meteorologist Al Roker, as well as journalists Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, may be taking the spot after posting tweeting on Monday, January 7, “Hope you don’t mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am.”

As for Kelly, the political commentator exclusively told Us in September that she had no intentions of leaving her Today show, but if it were to end, she would “find another way of reinventing myself and doing something that resonates with me, something that I’m good at and something that still allows me to raise my own family.”

