A replacement has been set! NBC meteorologists Dylan Dreyer took to Twitter on Monday, January 7, to reveal that she is one of the four new cohosts for Today’s 9 a.m. hour, which was previously filled by Megyn Kelly.

“Hope you don’t mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9 am. Please join us,” Dreyer, 37, tweeted alongside fellow meteorologist Al Roker and journalists Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. Roker, 64, retweeted the photo and added, “Love these guys!”

The future of the third hour of Today has been up in the air since Megyn Kelly’s talk show was axed in October, following her controversial comments. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face,” the host, 48, said on the October 23 show, when speaking about Halloween costumes. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

The former Fox News anchor apologized for her comments a few days later, but an insider told Us Weekly at the time that she was “forced out by management” anyways.

Just one month before the controversy, Kelly opened up exclusively to Us about the show’s future.

“My own takeaway is, if that content doesn’t work at 9 a.m. and if all that works at 9 a.m. is much lighter fare, then I have a decision to make because I’m not going to do that,” she said at the time. She also insisted that she never imagines quitting, but if the show ends, she will “find another way of reinventing myself and doing something that resonates with me, something that I’m good at, and something that still allows me to raise my own family.”

