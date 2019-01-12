Megyn-Kelly- Reaches-Deal-With -NBC-2-Months-After-Exit

It’s over! Megyn Kelly has officially reached a deal with NBC two months after her exit from Megyn Kelly Today.

“The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC,” the network told CNN in a statement on Friday, January 11.

Multiple sources claimed to CNN that Kelly, 48, will receive the remaining sum owed to her from her original $69 million contract. That figure is estimated at $30 million, according to the news outlet.

RadarOnline broke the news of the settlement.

The former Fox News anchor will also be expected to uphold a nondisparagement clause that will prevent her from speaking negatively about her time at NBC, CNN reported.

Earlier on Friday, Us Weekly broke the news that Kelly was “still in negotiations” over her exit package and hoped to reach a conclusion soon.

A source told Us that the journalist is ready to make the next step in her career. “Megyn learned a lot from her time at NBC. Anytime you have a passionate, driven soul like her, there may be times within the context they say or do something that offends people without them even realizing it,” the insider said. “Megyn is the first to stop and turn around and apologize.”

The source added that Kelly is “ready to fight another day in applying her talents, enduring values and experiences to make real progress in this polarized world. Being true to herself is important to her.”

The Settle for More author faced backlash in October 2018 when she made controversial comments about blackface. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face,” she said during a Megyn Kelly Today segment. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!