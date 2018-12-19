The signs were there! Duchess Meghan left subtle hints about her relationship with Prince Harry after the duo started dating in 2016.

The 37-year-old, whose Instagram briefly resurfaced on Tuesday, December 18, more than one year after she deleted it, didn’t shy away from dropping clues about her budding romance with Harry, 34, before he confirmed they were an item in November 2016.

Scroll down to see what Meghan teased about her love story with the Duke of Sussex and click here to find out 10 other interesting facts her Instagram revealed!