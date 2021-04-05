New couple alert! Dance Moms’ Kendall Vertes is dating TikTok sensation Caden Woodall and fans are freaking out.

The 18-year-old dancer and the Michigan teen, also 18, became Instagram official on Thursday, April 1, when Woodall shared a series of beach photos with Vertes.

“My pursuit of happiness,” he captioned the snaps, which included a solo shirtless picture and multiple group shots with his high school football teammates.

The Stevenson High School senior, who rose to fame on TikTok in November 2020 for his football locker room lip sync, posed for two photos with his new lady while taking in the sights in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

“Happy birthday Mr. Tik Tok King @cadenwoodall you’re cute or whateva😉,” Vertes wrote via TikTok alongside a video of the pair in honor of Woodall’s birthday on Thursday. In the clip, the duo danced in a store while standing side by side.

The lovebirds continued to share videos together throughout their vacation, including a TikTok clip of their crew dancing by a pool and riding around Florida on a bike.

“I swear I’m living in a dream right now🤍😫,” Vertes captioned one video with her man.

Two days later, the reality star confirmed the romance by posting a series of photos from the couple’s spring break getaway.

“Living in a dream,” she wrote at the time, alongside a close-up of Woodall wrapping his arms around her. Vertes also shared a few photos of the duo soaking up the sun and playing on the beach with friends.

Woodall, for his part, shared his own TikTok video with Vertes, which was filmed by his sister in what appeared to be in Michigan. In the clip, the duo rolled up in a golf cart and showed off their dance moves while on a tennis court.

Fans have not pinpointed when the couple met as Vertes is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while Woodall resides outside of Detroit, Michigan, but their joint TikTok videos have more than one million “likes.”

Scroll down to learn more about Vertes’ new man, who is a football star in addition to a social media sensation: