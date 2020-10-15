Exclusive

Inside Georgi Rusev’s Proposal to 90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva: See the Photos

By
Inside Georgi Rusev's Proposal to Darcey Silva Is Engaged
 TLC
9
3 / 9
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Yay!

Darcey cheered with excitement after he asked the question.

Back to top