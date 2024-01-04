Margrethe II’s reign as Queen of Denmark lasted more than 51 years before she announced her abdication in December 2023.

Margrethe made the surprise declaration during her annual New Year’s Eve address, stating that a February 2023 back surgery prompted her to think about stepping down.

“The operation gave cause to thoughts about the future — whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation,” she said, per CNN. “I have decided that now is the right time.”

The monarch, who turned 83 in April 2023, is slated to abdicate the throne on January 14, the 52nd anniversary of her succeeding her late father, Frederick IX. Margrethe’s eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will then become King of Denmark.

Keep scrolling for a guide to Margrethe’s family members and where they stand in the line of succession: