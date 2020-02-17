July 2019

The Currys took to Instagram in July 2019 to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key,” Ayesha wrote. Stephen, meanwhile, captioned his post, “Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”