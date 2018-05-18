Almost every living room has at least a sofa, a coffee table and some sort of entertainment center. But if this is the extent of your living room’s furnishings, you may want to think about adding a few more pieces. Accent furniture — such as an artfully designed pouf, end table or side chair — can make the space more comfortable and help to round out the overall design scheme, even if that scheme is minimalist.

Luckily, this doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Anyone looking for a decorative piece of furniture without breaking the bank might want to take a look at Nordstrom Rack. Us Weekly went through the brand’s furniture section and rounded up nine pieces of accent furniture all for under $100. Many of these pieces, like the footstools and small tables, work well in small spaces as well as in large, adding an attractive touch without crowding.

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s picks.

