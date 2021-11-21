Halyna Hutchins Was Laid to Rest

More than a month after the tragedy, Halyna has been laid to rest. Her husband, Matthew, confirmed that a funeral was held on the weekend of Saturday, November 20, ET reports. Matthew revealed that Hutchins’ grave marker has her name followed by ASC, indicating her association with The American Society of Cinematographers.

The late mother’s headstone also features images of a camera and film reel, emphasizing her passion for moviemaking. Underneath her years of birth and death is an inspirational quote: “Her light shapes our lives. Keep chasing your vision.”