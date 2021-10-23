How Are Other Sets Reacting?

Many film and TV sets are taking action and vowing not to risk having “hot” or “live” — meaning loaded — weapons on set. ABC’s police drama The Rookie has officially banned live rounds. “As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be with Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” showrunner Alexi Hawley wrote in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, October 22. “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important.”

Amazon Prime’s The Boys, which is known for its violent action sequences, will also forgo live rounds. Showrunner Eric Kripke, who worked with Rust cast member Jensen Ackles on Supernatural and The Boys, announced the news on Friday via Twitter. “In [Hutchins’] memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We’ll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who’s with me?” he wrote.