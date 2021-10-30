Top 5

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Set After Prop Gun Misfire: Everything to Know

Halyna Hutchins memorial sign asks for safety on sets after cinametographer's death
Movie industry workers Wynema Chavez, left, and Jilli Oyenque hold signs asking for safety on movie sets during a candlelight vigil to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Andres Leighton/AP/Shutterstock
The Armorer Wanted More Time to Prepare

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers suggested that the blame for the fatal accident lay with other filmmakers. “Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer,” they said in the October 29 statement. “She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department. The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings. This was not the fault of Hannah.”

