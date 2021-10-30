The Armorer Wanted More Time to Prepare

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers suggested that the blame for the fatal accident lay with other filmmakers. “Hannah was hired on two positions on this film, which made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer,” they said in the October 29 statement. “She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department. The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings. This was not the fault of Hannah.”