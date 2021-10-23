Why Did Crew Members Walk Off Set Earlier That Day?

The LA Times reports that several crew members walked off set to protest working conditions hours ahead of the fatal accident. They accused the production of not properly following safety protocols, including gun inspections. The workers claimed that there were two accidental gun discharges on set before, with Baldwin’s stunt double allegedly firing a gun that was announced as “cold” only to find a live round in it.

“There should have been an investigation into what happened,” a crew member alleged to the LA Times. “There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn’t happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush.”