Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Set After Prop Gun Misfire: Everything to Know

Rust crew was protesting working conditions.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Why Did Crew Members Walk Off Set Earlier That Day?

The LA Times reports that several crew members walked off set to protest working conditions hours ahead of the fatal accident. They accused the production of not properly following safety protocols, including gun inspections. The workers claimed that there were two accidental gun discharges on set before, with Baldwin’s stunt double allegedly firing a gun that was announced as “cold” only to find a live round in it.

“There should have been an investigation into what happened,” a crew member alleged to the LA Times. “There were no safety meetings. There was no assurance that it wouldn’t happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush.”

