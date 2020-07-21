Arranging His Affairs

Though his most recent tests revealed optimistic results, Trebek is still keeping a realistic mindset when it comes to his cancer battle. “I’m not afraid of dying,” he writes, noting that he talked to his family about stopping treatment if the chemotherapy isn’t successful. “Quality of life was an important consideration. … One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral as part of the eulogy is, ‘He was taken from us too soon.’ I’m about to turn 80. I’ve lived a good, full life, and I’m nearing the end of it. I know that. The only thing that might bother me is if I pass on before I get to have grandchildren. (Hint, hint.)”