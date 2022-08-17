Keeping it quiet. Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser kept their 10-year relationship pretty under wraps leading up to their August 2022 split.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2012 that the Gilmore Girls alum had been dating the Day Out of Days actor for “a few months” after meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2011.

One month prior, Bledel spoke out about what it was like working with Kartheiser, telling AMCTV.com that he was “very different” than his onscreen persona. In fact, the Texas native recalled feeling at ease with the actor while filming a sex scene during season 5 of Mad Men.

“I was really nervous. [Vincent] noticed and made it much better for me by just sort of making sure I felt comfortable,” she explained in May 2012. “He kind of helped me take the edge off a little bit just by being nice.”

Kartheiser, for his part, gushed exclusively to Us in October 2012 about his budding romance with the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress.

The Titans alum called himself “a really lucky guy” to have Bledel in his life, noting that it was “hard” for them to make future plans amid their travel and work schedules. That issue included being unable to commit to Halloween plans that same month.

“I don’t even know if we’re going to be in the same city,” Kartheiser confessed. “We haven’t gotten down and dirty with the serious stuff, like couples costuming.”

Less than a year later, a rep confirmed to Us in March 2013 that the pair were engaged. “They couldn’t be happier,” a source exclusively told Us after the proposal. A second insider added, “They are so cute together!”

Shortly after confirming their engagement, Kartheiser gushed to Us once again about being “lucky” with Bledel by his side. The pair, however, kept tight-lipped about their nuptials, which took place in 2014, and their baby boy, whom they welcomed in fall of 2015.

Keeping with their theme of privacy, the twosome surprised fans in August 2022 when the Ultrasound actor filed for divorce from the Handmaid’s Tale alum.

Us exclusively confirmed the split on August 17 of that year, revealing that Kartheiser had filed paperwork with a New York courthouse seven days prior to end their eight-year marriage.

Scroll down to relive Bledel and Kartheiser’s rare quotes about their romance before their breakup: