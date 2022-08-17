Cancel OK

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s Rare Quotes About Their Romance Pre-Split: I’m ‘Really Lucky’

By
 Debby Wong/Shutterstock
April 2014

Kartheiser opened up to Vulture about why he and the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life actress chose to keep their relationship private. “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it,” he confessed. ‘It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

