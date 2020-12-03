Love Lives Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Mariah Cooper December 3, 2020 Shutterstock 9 2 / 9 March 2016 Us confirmed that the couple were dating after Seyfried reunited with Sadoski on the film The Last Word. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News