Love Lives

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Amanda Seyfried Thomas Sadoski A Timeline Their Relationship
 Shutterstock
9
2 / 9
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

March 2016

Us confirmed that the couple were dating after Seyfried reunited with Sadoski on the film The Last Word.

Back to top