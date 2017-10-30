Amanda Seyfried is celebrating #MCM with her ultimate man crush — her husband! The actress shared a picture embracing Thomas Sadoski in an Instagtam post on Sunday, October 29.

“I only wish you’d found me sooner,” the Mean Girls star wrote. She added: “#mcm.”

I only wish you’d found me sooner #mcm A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Seyfried, 31, and Sadoski, 40, welcomed their first child together in March. The Life in Pieces actor revealed they secretly eloped earlier that month and he opened up about their big day on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“We eloped,” he said on March 17. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing… It was everything it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

The Newsroom alum also called Seyfried “the person who I love, admire, respect most in the world.”

The couple initially met when they starred in the play The Way We Get By in 2015, but didn’t start dating until the next year when they reconnected during the filming of The Last Word. They confirmed their engagement in September 2016.

Before walking down the aisle, Seyfried revealed she did not want to wear a traditional white dress. “I got married so many times in my life — on screen!” she explained to Vogue Australia. “I don’t want a white dress! I’ve worn so many of them. You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment.”

#mcm 2/2 A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

This isn’t the first time Seyfried has named her husband her #MCM. Last week, the Dear John actress shared one photo of her dog Finn with the caption “#mcm 1/2” and then a cute selfie on a boat with Sadoski and captioned it “#mcm 2/2.”

