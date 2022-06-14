Social Media and Depp Fans

“I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media,” Heard said. “I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok. And the jury’s not immune to that.” When Guthrie asked if she really believed that the jury saw social media posts about the trial, Heard replied: “How could they not? Even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.”

The actress also addressed the presence of Depp fans who gathered both outside the courthouse and inside the courtroom to support the Pirates of the Caribbean star. “Every single day, I passed for three, four, sometimes six blocks — city blocks — lined with people holding signs saying, ‘Burn the witch,’ ‘death to Amber,'” Heard recalled. “After three and a half weeks I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized. … This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”