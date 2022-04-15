1. She Has Jordanian and Romanian Heritage

Muaddi’s father is from Jordan and her mother is Romanian. As a result, she spent her childhood in both of the two countries. Born in Romania, her family later moved to Amman, Jordan. Her parents divorced when she was 6, and she returned to her mother’s home country.

Muaddi’s heritage has has influenced how she views her place in the fashion industry. “Look, I’ve been talking about diversity from when I was able to talk, because that’s me – I am diverse. Brown people like me have always known how important diversity is,” she told The Guardian in July 2020. “But I’m not trying to lead, I’m just trying to do the right thing in my business, and that means having diversity in my team and in my campaigns.”