Amy Adams was the star of the night at the 31st Annual American Cinematheque Awards Gala where she was honored for her extensive acting career. The event, which was held on Friday, November 10, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A., was attended by Adams’ A-list pals, including Natalie Portman, Justin Timberlake, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hanks.

Hanks, Adams’ Charlie Wilson’s War costar, kicked off the night by praising her ability to captivate the audience with just her hair movement. “There was a moment where the Steadicam was just following her down the hallway, it’s the best scene in the whole f–king movie,” the Oscar winner said, according to Variety. “She did something magical with the back of her head with her hair, she was acting with her hair. We ran it back and the next day even the crafts guys were saying, ‘Did you see how she acted with her hair? How did she do that?’” Adams later joked that she learned the hair trick in second grade and it helped her score boyfriends.

The five-time Oscar nominee, 43, enjoyed the evening with her husband, Darren Le Gallon, and sweetly spoke about their 7-year-old daughter, Aviana, in her acceptance speech. Revealing that she sometimes questions whether or not she should continue as an actress, she remarked that her daughter told her, “‘I like movies because they allow my imagination to grow and they make me feel like I’m dreaming even though I’m awake.’”

“I loved that,” Adams continued, according to Variety. “I wanna thank you all tonight for making me feel like I’m living a dream even though I’m awake.”

