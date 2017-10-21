Girls’ night out! Angelina Jolie held hands with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Breadwinner on Friday, October 20.

The Oscar winner wore a flowing white dress with three-quarter-length sleeves by Ulyana Sergeenko accessorized with a sparkling silver brooch, while Shiloh, 11, donned black pants, a black shirt and waistcoat, and Zahara, 12, wore a black dress with a sheer overlay.

Jolie is a producer of the animated film based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis. It tells the story of a girl in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who dresses as a boy to support her family after her father is arrested.

The trio also posed for photos with Saara Chaudry, who voices the lead character in the film.

Jolie, 42, previously hit the red carpet with all six of her kids — Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — last month for the premiere of her Netflix film, First They Killed My Father.

The actress, director and humanitarian split with husband Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and admitted in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph last month that it’s “been difficult” since they went their separate ways.

“I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted,” she said. “There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

In July she told Vanity Fair that she puts on a brave face for the sake of her kids. “I do not want my children to be worried about me,” she said. “I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”