Christmas Day engagement! Greg Vaughan proposed to girlfriend Angie Harmon over the holidays, the couple revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, December 25.

“Marry, Marry Christmas!! ❤️🎄💍#moderndaybradybunch #blessed #grateful #family #christmas2019,” the former Law & Order star, 47, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 25. “Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!”

In her photos, the Days of Our Lives alum, 46, is pictured down on one knee popping the question.

Vaughan reposted the photos adding, “Well…that was FUN!!!”

In the slideshow of pics, the couple are standing on their house steps with their kids, all wearing matching holiday sweaters. She has daughters Emery Hope, 11, Avery Grace, 14, and Finley Faith, 16, with ex-husband Jason Sehorn. Vaughan is a dad to sons Landan Reid, 7, Cavan Thomas, 9, and Jathan James, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Touriya Haoud.

Both Vaughan and Harmon got divorced in 2014 and began dating each other in 2017. They’re very public about their romance, sharing photos of their blended family on Instagram regularly.

“There is nothing more amazing than achieving you goals in life & then be amongst family, friends, & even my mom, when my leading lady @angieharmon is an honored recipient in your home city & state,” the General Hospital star wrote on Instagram in November with a photo of the pair. “I am so PROUD of YOU!! I love you baby!i

In June, he also raved about her and their children in an emotional Instagram post. “In life we all face times of uncertainty, good or bad. I always believed & knew Gods plan for me would go far beyond anything I could ever imagine,” he wrote. “I have what I have, & I am sooo HAPPY!!!”

The same month, she shared a birthday tribute to Vaughan. “You are one of the loveliest souls I have ever been blessed to encounter! Your courage & strength is awesome & your tenderness & love is exquisite in every way,” the Rizzoli & Isles actress wrote on Instagram. “We are blessed to have you in our midst/family & we love you endlessly! Thank you for all that you are to each one of us & I know this will be your best year yet! I/we love you!!”

Scroll through the photos below to see the proposal.