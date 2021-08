Michael Barrett

After her split with Pratt, Faris met the cinematographer and director in 2017 while working on the 2018 remake of Overboard. They began dating and secretly got engaged in 2019. “I’m looking around … my fiancé’s right — he’s now my husband. Yes, we eloped,” Faris revealed on an episode of her podcast in July 2021. Barrett has two kids from his previous marriage.