Home is where the heart is! Anna Faris and her rumored new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, were spotted holding hands while house hunting together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 5.

The couple, who sparked romance rumors mere months after Faris split from Chris Pratt, were all smiles as they strolled through an L.A. neighborhood.

A source tells Us Weekly that Faris is looking at homes in the $3.5 million range and the couple inspected two homes in Venice Beach, California. “The two were definitely showing off their PDA,” the source says. “They looked in love and comfortable. Anna kept looking in his eyes. They were holding hands the entire time and smiling.”

Although neither the Mom actress, 41, nor the cinematographer, 47, has confirmed their budding relationship, the duo have been seen together on numerous occasions throughout September and October. The pair also enjoyed a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy, in late November.

As previously reported, Faris and husband of 8 years, Pratt, split in August and he filed for divorce on Friday, December 1, asking for joint custody of their son 5-year-old son, Jack.

