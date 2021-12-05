From high school sweethearts to forever? Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met when they were teenagers and have been dating on and off ever since.

“I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia,’” Komyshan recalled to Cosmopolitan in December 2017. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of [my] sophomore year.”

The twosome hit their first roadblock in 2014, the same year the actor’s profile rose following the release of The Fault in Our Stars.

“They tried to navigate his commitments, but between filming and press for the movies [it got difficult],” an insider told Us Weekly that August, noting that Elgort pulled the plug on their two-year romance.

However, the couple were back together by early 2015.

“I was doing OK, but I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love,’” he told Details magazine of their reunion that February.

As Elgort’s movie career continued and Komyshan found success as a dancer, the duo had to navigate dating in the public eye.

“Sometimes they’ll insult what I’m wearing or something, but who cares? It’s fashion, whatever. I just stay away from that. It’s more positive than negative. Maybe in the beginning when he first started posting me on his Instagram, people would be like, ‘Who’s this girl, blah blah blah?’” Komyshan said in her 2017 Cosmopolitan feature. “But now they’re like, ‘I’m so jealous, but you guys are so cute!’”

Up until the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, Elgort and Komyshan weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA at sporting events and on red carpets for awards shows. While rumors later swirled that there was trouble in paradise as they kept their relationship more low-key, Komyshan was by Elgort’s side at the long-awaited premiere of West Side Story in November 2021.

Scroll through for a timeline of their romance: