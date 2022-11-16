Violetta Komyshan Confirms Split From Ansel Elgort After 10 Years of Dating

Starting a new chapter. Violetta Komyshan confirmed that she and Ansel Elgort are no longer together after dating off and on for a decade.

The professional ballerina, 26, described herself as “single” during an interview with E! News published on Wednesday, November 16. “I think it’s fun,” she added when asked how she feels about the single life. “I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself.”

The dance pro and the Fault in Our Stars actor, 28, made their last public appearance in November 2021 when they attended the premiere of West Side Story together. Two months later, Elgort was spotted serenading her for her birthday at New York City hotspot The Nines.

The duo started dating in 2012 after meeting at NYC’s LaGuardia High School, whose famous alums also include Timothée Chalamet, Sarah Paulson and Adrian Grenier. “[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block,” Komyshan told Cosmopolitan in 2017. “I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'”

The pair met and exchanged numbers, and at the end of Komyshan’s sophomore year, they started dating. Two years later, however, they called it quits as Elgort’s profile began to rise with the release of Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars.

“They tried to navigate his commitments, but between filming and press for the movies [it got difficult],” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2014, adding that Elgort was the one who ended the relationship.

Less than one year later, though, they were back together. “I was doing OK, but I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love,’” Elgort told Details of their romance in February 2015.

In 2020, the Tokyo Vice star was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl six years earlier, seemingly while he and Komyshan were not together. Elgort denied the allegations in a social media post shared via Instagram in June 2020.

“I have never and would never assault anyone,” he wrote at the time. “What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

He concluded: “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”