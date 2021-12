2019 Rachel drama

The actor was in the press again when his West Side Story star Rachel Zegler temporarily quit Twitter over his fans accusing the actress of coming between Elgort and Komyshan.

“The DMs and the name-calling and throwing around the word homewrecker over me expressing genuine love i have for my coworker is heartbreaking and i don’t want any part of it. So peace for now, i guess. Be nice,” she wrote in October 2019.