Aretha Franklin’s Life in Pictures

With the news of Aretha Franklin’s death at age 76 on Thursday, August 16, Us Weekly takes a look back at her iconic career. The Queen of Soul — who was born on March 25, 1942 — started her career as a gospel singer as a teenager and became a household name after signing with Atlantic Records in 1967, thanks to her hit songs “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Throughout her legendary career, she won 18 Grammy awards, was named the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. She was also inducted in the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Franklin — who had been dealing with undisclosed health issues since 2010 — passed away at home in Detroit.