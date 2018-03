Arie Luyendyk Jr. introduced new fiancée Lauren Burnham to one of the most important things in his life: the racetrack. The Bachelor couple traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, March 11, for a date at the IndyCar race. The couple, who got engaged during the live After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, March 6, couldn’t keep their hands off each other. See pics from their day together below!